Linda Centoni, Livermore
It’s tempting for developers to deem parks as a nice-to-have, something easy to cut when plans must change, or budgets get tight.
Parks are synonymous with play, after all. They’re frivolous, right?
Wrong. According to a 2017 brief from the World Health Organization, there is a direct link between urban green space and the improvement of public health.
Parks provide an opportunity for residents to participate in an active lifestyle and alleviate stress — two important ways people can stay healthy and not overburden the medical system.
Parks provide an important place for social interactions and community cohesiveness — two things that are in short supply in this online era and that are crucial to maintaining a thriving, engaged citizenry.
Parks provide a buffer, reducing exposure to environmental hazards like air and noise pollution. They also provide habitats that preserve biodiversity. And they can also help mitigate the impacts of extreme weather, such as heatwaves or extreme rainfall.
A truly usable park — not just a glorified strip of grass — in downtown Livermore’s urban core offers important accessibility for those unable to travel to find greenspace, people like seniors, differently abled citizens, children, and workers with limited time. In short, all of Livermore will benefit from access to nature in the city center.
A park in downtown Livermore will not only enhance and improve the city’s livability in the aforementioned ways, but it will also enhance and improve the city’s appeal as a tourist destination, which will bring a steady flow of income far into the future.
It cannot be stressed enough that Eden Housing’s new plan to reduce park space runs counter to all that Livermore must do to sustain a healthy, thriving community for generations to come. Livermore is growing, and as the population expands, the need to prioritize and safeguard green space in the downtown core is more important than ever. The Eden Housing development must move or change its plans to accommodate the original park.
We cannot let one corporation’s short-term goals devastate the long-term success of our city.