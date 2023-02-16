David Ott, Pleasanton
Last week President Pinocchio Biden told so many lies during his state of the union address that his nose grew longer than ever. Let’s fact check some of his BIG lies. He claimed to have reduced the deficit – in reality, he spent $4.2 Trillion extra dollars that his budget did not have. He claimed he inherited a poor economy from President Trump – in reality, when Pinocchio took over the economy was in excellent health – 1% inflation and no recession. He claimed wages have increased – in reality, the small increases have been erased by his high inflation. He claimed to be tough on China – in reality, he is very weak against China. He claimed all is well on the southern border – in reality, more illegal aliens, criminals, fentanyl and other drugs have come across the southern border in the past 2 years than in the past 30 years. He claimed the wealthy do not pay their fair share of taxes – in reality, the top 1% of wealthy people pay 50% of the taxes; the top 50% of all taxpayers paid 97.7% of the taxes, while the bottom 50% paid the remaining 2.3%. Please President Pinocchio, stop lying to the American people.