Teresa Miller, Livermore
The U.S. is a net natural gas exporter for the first time since 1957.
NATO allies increased their defense spending because of his pressure campaign.
Withdrew the U.S. from the job-killing Paris Climate Accord in 2017, and that same year, the U.S. still led the world by having the largest reduction in carbon emissions.
Has his circuit court judge nominees being confirmed faster than any other new administration.
Had his Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch-and Brett Kavanaugh confirmed
Moved U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
Agreed to a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada that will increase jobs here and money coming in.
Reached a breakthrough agreement with the E.U. to increase US. exports.
Imposed tariffs on China in response to China’s forced technology transfer, intellectual property theft, and their chronically abusive trade practices, has agreed to a Part One trade deal with China.
Signed legislation to improve the National Suicide Hotline.
The Trump administration organized Operation Warp Speed, which pulled together private pharmaceutical companies, government agencies and the military to cut the development time and deliver a Covid-19 vaccine on a timeline that nobody had previously thought possible.