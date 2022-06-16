Eve Sprunt, Dublin
The area in Dublin on the west side of Fallon Road south of Turnberry Drive, including the path from Fallon Road to the bridge over the creek to the Dublin Ranch Trail, has not been mowed or pruned for over two years. The dry grass is now taller than I am, and overgrown shrubs narrow the entry and exit to the bridge. This morning as I made my way through the unmaintained area, I found several cigarette butts within inches of the dry grass.
Next time I walk through there, I plan to take baggie, so I can collect the cigarette butts. If there is a serious fire, the butts can be used to identify who started the fire. Unfortunately, that is not the only public area near my home where inconsiderate smokers toss their cigarette butts near dry vegetation. They leave them around Ted Fairfield Park, and I counted 14 along the short trail northeast of the Eleanor Murray Fallon Middle School. I will take a plastic glove and several baggies to gather and label those, too.
On May 24, the day after the 90-acre grass fire broke out to the north off Tassajara, I spoke to a woman with the Dublin Fire Department who said they were trying to get the Dublin Ranch Golf HOA to fulfill their contractual landscape maintenance obligations. Several years ago, when I was trying to get that HOA to fulfill their obligations, the manager told me that the HOA felt the conditions imposed to secure permission to build the gated home community of homes over 5,000 square feet were unfair. The Dublin Ranch Golf HOA is obviously still trying to shirk its responsibilities to maintain the area along the east side of the golf course.
Everyone should be aware of how high the fire danger is and do their part!