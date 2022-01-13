Jeff Kaskey, Livermore
I understand that a local person, whose only shelter was his car, recently had that car impounded by Livermore Police, leaving him without shelter and with a large bill to reclaim the car.
I understand also that at the very least, he was driving without a license, so there is no question that LPD had every right to do what they did.
Police stops, and police actions are discretionary. When making a contact, and when deciding whether to ticket, or impound, or issue a fix-it, or refer for other services, the officer acts on a combination of his/her judgment and management directives, which includes directives from council.
If the police acted on every violation they saw, they would never do anything else. Our officers consider many instances of speeding, rolling stops, and other known unsafe maneuvers to be below the threshold of action, and indeed that is responsible policing.
I suggest that council make it clear to our officers that shelter shall be given a very high priority when considering the possible actions. Now more than ever we are in a crisis of availability for even the most marginal shelter. The public safety impacts of adding someone to the ranks of the homeless, and adding a large debt burden on them, are significant, as is the outsized impact on an individual with limited resources.
Policing is never a one-size-fits all exercise, and I am confident that given a clear statement of Council priorities, our police can keep as many people as possible sheltered. This is not open-season on unlicensed driving, any more than the scores of rolling stops at Livermore stop signs has turned us into a lawless demolition derby. Council has an opportunity to tip the scales in favor of shelter to optimize our public safety and quality of life.