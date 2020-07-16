In one of his recent letters, a writer described “white privilege” as a term used by people attempting to describe a specific part of American culture “for reasons apparently not clear to a sizable number of American citizens.” I’m not sure how sizable that unclear group is, but that writer is obviously one of them.
According to the writer, obtaining education, putting forth the effort, and having a competitive spirit is all that is needed to achieve one’s goals. Amazingly, he is totally oblivious to what happens if, because of the color of your skin, you can’t obtain the education, and you aren’t allowed to put forth the effort or to compete. This type of discrimination is occurring in American culture, but not if the color of your skin happens to be white. Being born with white skin has been and continues to be an unfair advantage, and this, Mr. Brovont, is called “white privilege.”