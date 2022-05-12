Toni Antonioni, Dublin
I believe Governors, clergy and individuals who oppose Pro Choice are Pro Birth only, not Pro Life.
In the case of rape, incest, maternal health, will these Governors, clergy and others personally raise that child to an adult with all the expense and difficulties that accompany it? I doubt it…Pro Life is more than Pro Birth.
Instead of attacking/eliminating Pro Choice, why don’t these individuals first focus on education/ pregnancy prevention (i.e., Birth Control)? My goodness, what a concept!
Men don’t get pregnant, so why do they make these personal decisions for women? It’s very complicated. The decision to or not to terminate a pregnancy should be among a woman, her doctor (and partner), and HER spiritual advisor only – Politicians, clergy other than the woman’s and others: stay out of it!
FYI, Jesus, wasn’t Christian/Catholic. He was born, raised and died a Jew and never mentioned pregnancy termination!