David Ott, Pleasanton
Proposition 1, if passed by voters, will amend the state constitution to allow late term abortions in California up until the birthday of the baby. Governor Newsom has pledged to turn California into an abortion sanctuary state and to use our tax dollars to fund abortions for anyone in the country. A late term abortion is cruel and the most extreme form of abortion. Current California law provides a legal safeguard to protect babies at the point of viability (continued existence outside the womb). This amendment will remove the current provision to protect babies at viability and usher in the horrific practice of late term abortion. Our animals are euthanized and convicted murders are executed more humanly than aborted babies in the womb. Vote NO on Proposition 1, and vote Newsom out of office. Save the babies and visit stopprop1.com.