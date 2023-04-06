What is happening in America today suggests that we are very likely on the doorstep of the destruction of the United States of America as we have known it – as it was prior to the sixties. In those intoxicating days of the mid-sixties, youthful arrogance blossomed, the youth decided that American freedom and equality was a façade, and they decided that it was their mission to change it for the better – in conformance to their images of course. That their images were born of a shallow ignorance of history did not occur to many. Well, we have behind us more than 60 years of their ministrations and if one cannot see and feel the disaster the past 60 years have wrought, he or she must be blind or a Democrat! The results await. As Ayn Rand warned, “We can evade reality, but we cannot evade the consequences of evading reality.”
The Democrats managed to get their presidential candidate into the White House in 2020, and he has assembled a truly remarkable administration, it will definitely be characterized in history in one way or another, depending of course, whether the country survives or is temporarily transformed into a socialist state on its way to an unvarnished communist one. Three kinds of people are basically responsible for our present condition: the subversive communist agents, the democrat hard-liners, and a significant proportion of those comfortable Americans who prefer ignorance to knowledge and will not disturb themselves to protect and perfect the country that had the greatest probability of creating a nation actually managed and controlled by the common man. D.H. Lawrence commented on the process of losing the freedom that our predecessors acquired for us. He said, “Men fight for liberty and win it with hard knocks. Their children, brought up easy, let it slip away again, poor fools. And their grandchildren are once more slaves.” It seems a very relevant comment for our times. In short, we have nobody but ourselves to thank for the dissolution this once promising country is presently experiencing.