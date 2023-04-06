Owen Brovont, Livermore

What is happening in America today suggests that we are very likely on the doorstep of the destruction of the United States of America as we have known it – as it was prior to the sixties. In those intoxicating days of the mid-sixties, youthful arrogance blossomed, the youth decided that American freedom and equality was a façade, and they decided that it was their mission to change it for the better – in conformance to their images of course. That their images were born of a shallow ignorance of history did not occur to many. Well, we have behind us more than 60 years of their ministrations and if one cannot see and feel the disaster the past 60 years have wrought, he or she must be blind or a Democrat! The results await. As Ayn Rand warned, “We can evade reality, but we cannot evade the consequences of evading reality.”