Laning Thompson, Livermore
I don’t know what the Planning Commission will recommend Tuesday concerning the city’s much-improved Eden Housing plan. However, I’ve worked with affordable housing developers for years as President of Interfaith Housing, and I want to point out some problems with the feasibility of Save Livermore Downtown’s “Alternative” plan.
Neither Eden Housing nor the city can simply transfer the housing project across Railroad Avenue. Eden, like most affordable housing developers, is a nonprofit organization that generates income from projects funded through the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) program. Eden partners with municipalities and other nonprofits to build housing on land that those cities/organizations already own and have designated for affordable housing. Thanks to its expertise in competing for construction funds, it has already secured a $14.4M loan (that needn’t be repaid) from Alameda County’s A1 housing funds for the project; this “loan” cannot be transferred to a different site without competing for it all over again.
The city bought the downtown property using its affordable housing “in lieu” fees.
If housing is not built on that site, the city would be obligated to repay millions of dollars to that fund and/or risk lawsuits — and it would have to completely start over with acquiring other land.
SLD vaguely says that the cost of acquiring parcels on its hypothetical site is “reasonable.” Whatever that means, it’s going to cost much more than has already been paid for the existing site. And they say five of the seven current property owners might be willing to sell . . . but what about the other two? The city/Eden partnership can’t start to vie with other projects for tax credits — its major funding source — if it doesn’t already own the entire site.
The additional costs and time needed to assemble the parcels, get planning approvals, and compete for funding could delay construction indefinitely. Meanwhile, costs keep rising . . .
Once ground is finally broken, perhaps the city could allocate some of its remaining housing funds to purchase land for another project to house residents with somewhat higher incomes — like those oft-cited teachers!
Anyway, I believe the drastic and immediate need for those apartments totally eclipses any desire for a “destination” park (??). And I’m afraid that if we try in vain to move the housing across Railroad Avenue, it won’t get built for many years — if ever.