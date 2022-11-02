Shortly after the former president’s 2020 defeat, one of his key supporters, Steve Bannon, put out a call to MAGA Republicans around the country instructing them to “go local”… put their focus, energy and money on down ballot candidates at lower levels, city, county, etc. School board races have been particularly virulent, and the LVJUSD race is a good illustration of this.
10 candidates are vying for three board openings. Four of the candidates are allied with conservative ideology. They have been photographed at a right-wing picnic. I have video of one candidate speaking at a MAGA rally with a Confederate flag in the background.
In contrast, three moderate candidates, Craig Bueno, Emily Prusso and Steven Drouin, have the demonstrated knowledge, experience and common sense to lead Livermore’s school board away from hot button issues like anti-vaxxing, anti-masking, anti-CRT and book banning. I trust these three people to support our educators, and school staff in providing the highest quality education for Livermore students and families.
This election, cast your vote for Craig Bueno, Emily Prusso and Steven Drouin. They can be trusted.