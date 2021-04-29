Owen Brovont, Livermore
“So,” as Ronald Reagan used to say, “here we go again.” The public has “again” made a clear statement of its disfavor of the Eden project design for many valid reasons. For example, granted that the homeless and people with limited financial resources have a right to decent living arrangements – and a compassionate society would want to provide an effective path to that goal – but who in their right mind would conceive of solving that problem by building such housing in the very heart of downtown? There are other, more appropriate areas in Livermore where an effective solution could be satisfactorily implemented, but the heart of downtown isn’t one of them. Who will feel comfortable in walking or taking out of town guests through what amounts to someone’s extended back yard?
Many residents accepted the invitation to participate in Tuesday’s Planning Commission’s webinar. The Q&A statistics, with a high level of confidence, was 114 opposed to the project to 39 who favored it; that translates into 74.5% in opposition and 25.4% in support. By anyone’s reckoning, the conspicuous majority of those who cared enough to participate was opposed to the Eden project. The intensity of the negatives varied from well thought out opposition to very passionate objections. Several construction workers were interested in job availability during the construction, but indicated that they would move on upon project completion – one said that he might seek residency. It was also evident that some participants favoring the project were interested in potential commercial patronage.
However, the post Q&A comments of three commissioners created the distinct impression that they had neither watched nor listened to the Q&A session, as not one single reference to the substantial citizen input was evident in their comments! This is a conspicuous example that citizen participation in the Downtown Plan is merely a proforma exercise to create the illusion of legitimizing the process – this is not the first time! It lends strong support to the accusation that the bureaucrats had already made their decisions prior to the meeting and nothing was going to change anyone’s mind. Those citizens who chose to participate were abused by the Livermore bureaucracy by snubbing their input – in short, the invitation was farce! Apparently, the autocratic process on this issue has not changed in the slightest.