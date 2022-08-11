This past week, I had the privilege of presenting Livermore’s work on Equity and Inclusion at the American Sociological Association’s annual conference. Preparing the presentation was a chance to reflect on the work of the E&I subcommittee, the relationship among city staff, elected officials, and community, and what enables good work to happen.
The E&I working group—comprised of people who live or work in Livermore—tackled four areas: Culture, Policing, Youth Engagement, and Housing, Jobs and Transportation. The city council approved a work plan of ten projects in five areas. You can read the longer story here: www.LivermoreCA.gov/Equity_and_Inclusion. I want to highlight the Policing Subcommittee’s work and recommendations. There were four results. First, the Livermore Police Department and the subcommittee worked together to clarify the police manual’s use of force policies and language. That took hard work and much dialog, but LPD already had a strong culture of serving the community, collaboration, and accountability. That foundation and the willingness of all parties to listen meant that the task was accomplished quickly. Second, LPD called in a third-party expert to analyze Livermore’s stop data. You can look at that report here: www.LivermoreCA.gov/LpdTransparency. Third, with input from the subcommittee, LPD pursued a partnership model with mental health providers to ensure those in crisis get appropriate help immediately. The pilot program is now in place and will, assuming all goes well, continue to grow.
Finally, Chief Young gathered two advisory bodies. Shortly after his appointment as Chief, he convened a faith-based group of religious leaders as advisors and a means for building a network of communication with Livermore residents. Then, as the E&I subcommittee and working group ended, members of the policing subgroup transitioned to a Chief’s Advisory group, which meets monthly. Together, these groups enable LPD to continue to build a strong relationship with the community. As Chief Young says, “The police department strives to be the most professional police agency and now we have more resources and ability to reach out to the community. We are not done, but we are making progress.”
City work tends to be invisible, noticed only when things go wrong. It was a great privilege to reflect on that work and make it visible.