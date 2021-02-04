Erik Sommargren, Livermore
I can’t help but believe that Livermore and Alameda County politicians and planners have been referring to R. Crumb’s 1979 illustrated “A Short History of America” as a blueprint for future development.
Do we really want hulking three- and four-story buildings dominating the immediate downtown area and irreparably changing Livermore’s historic character? And do we really want a massive industrial solar plant that will stamp out the scenic beauty and ranching heritage of North Livermore Valley?
I don’t think so.