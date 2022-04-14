David Ott, Pleasanton
Paulette Kenyon has decided to deny science and foolishly drink the progressive left media Kool-Aid that is filled with lies. She must use CNN, MSNBC or the NY Times as her news source. She can choose this, of course, but others should heed the warning. Case in point, Kenyon denies the authenticity of The Great Barrington Declaration. This declaration was written back in Oct 2020 by three world renown epidemiologists from Stanford, Harvard and Oxford. It informed the world that the best way that we should have handled the COVID pandemic was by protecting the elderly and other people at risk, treating those infected with medication and allowing the rest of the population to follow herd immunity. Within days of its publication, Fauci and the progressive left media tried to discredit these men and this accurate study. Recently John Hopkins followed up with their own study that proved The Great Barrington Declaration to be correct. Fauci and the progressive left mandated lock downs for all people instead of allowing herd immunity to naturally combat the virus. The John Hopkins study proved that Fauci’s plans were ineffective, wrong and deadly. There have been countless other lies that the progressive left media has claimed that have all been debunked (Hillary’s and the DNC’s fake dossier about Russian collusion, defund the police will bring peace to the city streets, the Marxist BLM organization is an honorable and moral organization, an open southern border doesn’t allow illegal drugs or convicts into our country, Hunter Biden’s laptop did not include any damning evidence against his father, government spending will fix inflation – all lies from the left). It is critical to obtain your news from various sources and to do your own research so you can determine and validate the truth. The Wall Street Journal is an excellent source of factful and truth news. Drinking the progressive left Kool-Aide and believing the lies and rhetoric is dividing the citizens, ruining our great country and can be deadly to us all.