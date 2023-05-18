Theodore Schaefer, Livermore
All new buildings in Livermore should be required to have roof-top solar installed during construction. Gas ovens and cook tops should be prohibited to achieve in-home healthier/cleaner air and reduce global air pollution.
All new residences should be required to have heating wire imbedded in at least 50% of their first floor concrete, reducing natural gas consumption, pollution, and its cost during our 6 months of winter. Currently, our roofs, walls, and windows are well insulated, so let’s finish the job of reducing costs to our residents.
Livermore should ban the sale of new gas-powered mowers and blowers to cut air pollution and noise. The city can do its part to reduce global air pollution and set an example for other cities to follow without waiting for the state to act someday.
Commercial landscapers should be required to use only electric battery mowers and blowers in order to cut air pollution, global warming, and noise pollution throughout the city.
When new parcel taxes are proposed, they should be levied upon each and every rental apartment unit and single-family unit, not just once upon the landlord’s entire apartment complex. Whole apartment complexes in the city are considered just one parcel currently, so thousands of voters can vote without the dollar consequences falling upon them.
In addition, parcel taxes should fund only one subject matter at a time, not combinations, say, of school funding with parks funding.
Livermore apartment-dwelling voters would then be committed, not confused, about the proposition they are voting upon.
The tax would be lower on all dwelling units, both single family and rentals, thus fairer, more democratic and spread over the city’s entire population more evenly.
Many of the city’s landlords already pay far too little property taxes due to Prop 13. They would be motivated to approve/disapprove new taxes if the tax fell upon them for every rental unit.