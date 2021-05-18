Carol and Jeff Garberson, Livermore
We would like to voice our objections to the revised Eden Housing plan for downtown Livermore and our support for the alternative plan put forward by the Save Livermore Downtown group.
The housing element was revised to include fewer parking spaces, taller buildings, and less open space than the original plan that was voted on by our residents. The area in question is in the core of downtown. Development will be permanent and should not be rushed. It should be something that the community can be proud of for decades to come.
We agree that affordable housing is very important. The Alternative Plan provides 100 more affordable housing units than the current Eden Housing plan. It just moves it across Railroad Avenue. It also provides more parking with better traffic flow and less traffic impact on the downtown – both key issues emphasized by Livermore residents in opinion surveys and workshops. It provides open space that can be enjoyed by all Livermore residents, as well as by visitors attracted to town by such a feature. The current Stockmen’s Park is not really a park, but a small patch of grass, too small to be a serious community gathering and recreation space.
The Livermore Downtown group has a very viable plan that takes into account financing and legal issues and a well thought-out roadmap for how to move forward with the Alternate Plan. If the city is really serious about increasing available affordable housing, the Alternate Plan is clearly a better choice, as it provides for an additional 100 units.
This development will define our community for decades to come. Do we want our downtown to be closed in by tall apartment buildings with insufficient and cramped parking, traffic congestion and little open community space? Or would we rather have a well thought out downtown with plenty of affordable housing and parking, good traffic flow and a wonderful open green park for all to enjoy? We believe the city council needs to take a step back and re-examine the issues at stake. The Alternative Plan more than meets the affordable housing goal while providing the priorities the Livermore community expressed throughout public input workshops and surveys. This needs to be done right and that means looking at all possibilities and not rushing into a cramped project that is not adequate for our community’s future needs.