Sandi Gomes, Livermore
I’m writing in support of Prop 19.
Prop 19 is a measure that actually limits property tax increases for seniors, wildfire survivors and people with severe disabilities when they need to move to a smaller home or to be near family. It fixes the current property tax law, so that these vulnerable individuals and families can move anywhere in the state. Right now, if their family lives in another county, they may not be able to afford to move, because they may not be able to afford to pay the new property taxes.
Prop 19 also creates a fund specifically for firefighting resources. This is so important, and we see entire communities burned by wildfires. The fund will be used for fire prevention and emergency response, so our firefighters have the resources they need to protect lives and homes.
I hope everyone will vote yes on Prop 19.