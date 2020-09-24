John Lawrence, Livermore
Once again we have a deceptive proposition directed at dialysis service providers and their patients. At first glance, Proposition 23, the Dialysis Clinic Requirements Initiative, seems reasonable in requiring a doctor on site at all dialysis clinics while patients are being treated. But check the details -- the actual needs, the undisclosed impacts, and who is backing it. Once you do, a very different picture appears.
Prop 23 is another of the Service Employees International Union’s underhanded power grabs through exaggerated criticism of medical providers, increasing the cost of medical services, reducing access to critical treatment and continuing the misuse of California’s proposition process.
Why is the SEIU doing this? Well, strangely enough, union leadership seems to think if they spend members’ dues to publicly criticize medical providers and cause those providers financial difficulties, it can then represent their employees, too.
This devious manipulation and illogical approach show a callous lack of concern for medical patients. Prop 23 will reduce access and force patients to pay more for their lifesaving dialysis. The actions of SEIU create a very unfavorable impression of the labor movement and should be a wake-up call to all union supporters. Union organizations and their supporters must step in and help SEIU members reign in their out-of-control leaders before more damage is done and the image of union representation is further eroded. Vote “no” on Prop 23.