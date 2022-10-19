Marcus Libkind, Livermore
Proposition 29 is not good for people with kidney disease. How do I know? I have been on dialysis for two years and see what goes on in a dialysis clinic.
The main part of Prop 29 is the requirement that a doctor, nurse practitioner or physician assistant must be onsite 100% of the time that a dialysis clinic is treating patients. The last two incarnations of this proposition were defeated by at least a 60% NO vote. These initiatives are NOT the result of a medical need seen by medical professionals. They are promoted by a union. In fact, the American Academy of Nephrology Physician Assistants, California Medical Association and National Hispanic Medical Association all oppose Prop 29.
In two years of dialysis, I have never felt endangered. The technicians and nurses on duty know how to treat the emergencies that arise from dialysis. A doctor at the clinic would be sitting around waiting for an emergency that the normal staff could not handle, which is a total waste of a doctor’s time. Nephrologists are already required to visit patients monthly at the dialysis clinic.
Those advocating for Prop 29 say that the dialysis centers in California profit to the tune of $561 million. Sounds like a lot. But, if divided by 80,000 patients, an average of 156 visits a year and three hours of dialysis time, and the clinic is making $15 per hour. That does not seem unreasonable.
Major newspapers have come out against Prop 29, and Ballotpedia has not identified any media editorial boards in support of this ballot initiative. The Mercury News and East Bay Times say a lot: “Regulation of the industry is complex and best suited for the legislature, rather than the ballot box. If changes are needed, lawmakers should hear from experts in the field, thoroughly vet any new laws and be open to alterations dictated by sound medical advice. The California Medical Association understands that which is why it steadfastly opposes Prop. 29.”
VOTE NO on PROP 29.
