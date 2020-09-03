Dr. G. Roger Gathers, Pleasanton
A recent article in The Independent extolled Benjamin Sauter at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and repeated his claim that human-caused climate change is real and dangerous. The article is a classic example of propaganda.
Santer was called a renowned scientist. He is a product of the Climate Research Unit of the University of East Anglia in England and a central figure in the climate hoax. In his book, "The Deliberate Falsification of Climate Science." Tim Ball included a chapter on Santer and has documented the man's dishonesty. The recent article also said that about 1,400 members of the National Academy of Sciences had signed onto a letter supporting the hoax. I noticed that the more than 30,000 scientists who disagree were not mentioned. This smells like political correctness.
In addition, it is irrelevant. Scientific truth is not determined by taking a vote. For most of human history the earth was universally believed to be flat, but that didn't make it a fact.
Some portions of my previous letter, which appeared Aug. 6, were omitted, probably to decrease its length. One thing omitted was Ball's statement that most of the cells in the
climate models are in the sky where there is no instrumentation, so most of the data is fake. He also stated that the reason the climate models disagree so much with each other is that different choices were made in faking the data.
Ball also examined the myth that more powerful computers will eventually solve the problems and concluded that it will not happen soon. He also examined the exposed emails from the CRU and quoted from them to show the cover-up and intimidation being used. Scientific journal editors who were not politically correct were threatened. In Ball's own words, a "palace guard " has been set up to silence critics.
In the meanwhile, nature has not seen fit to follow the script of the hoax. While the atmospheric carbon dioxide has continued to increase, temperatures have stagnated. Efforts are being made to divert attention away from this embarrassment.