Carol Silva, Livermore
It seems like with the latest shenanigans pulled by the City to sell property to Eden Housing prior to Election Day, that Livermore’s City Council has no confidence of electing their status quo candidates.
This summer, the City violated the law by not forwarding the 8,053 signatures that were on the referendum, which opposed selling the property in the Downtown Core Area of the Downtown Specific plan to Eden Housing. If the referendum had been placed on the ballot, the voters could have made the decision to block or not block the sale to Eden of prime land in the center of town. The grassroots organization is not against building affordable housing, nor is it trying to eliminate Eden Housing units from being built. Instead, concerned citizens want Eden Housing units to be located at a better location and have Eden Housing meet Livermore’s required Downtown Specific Plan standards.
In addition to the City’s refusal to place the referendum on the ballot, the City rushed the sale of the property prior to having resolution of the litigation challenges.
The above-mentioned shenanigans are just a few of the most recent obstacles that the City has done involving yet another 4-story residential downtown project. I assume that since the City managed so easily to have the troublesome 4-story downtown Legacy apartments built by the initial bankrupted contractor and then have citizens view the unfinished apartments for a prolonged period of time, the City did not realize the fight that they would have from numerous citizens about Eden Housing.
With the Council’s lack of transparency and the City strategically placing obstacles to prevent the effort by residents who have the long-term vision to improve Livermore by having a downtown park, adequate parking, and more affordable housing, including housing for teachers and others who work in service industries, a person could write a book on the City’s shenanigans. I do not know if the book would be called a comedy, because the events would be so unbelievable or if it would be considered a melodrama, because it could make a person cry due to how authoritarian a city government has become.
Please vote Mony Nop for Mayor, Carol Wahrer for District 1 City Council, and Ben Barrientos for District 2 City Council. These candidates will respectively listen to our citizens and will work to preserve our unique downtown character.
