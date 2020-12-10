Johnna Thompson, Livermore
On Monday night, the Livermore City Council held a meeting workshop to give direction to city staff to finalize the design and complete the entitlement application for the 130 units of housing on the original site of the Downtown Livermore Plan, east of L Street and south of Railroad Avenue.
There is an expedited time frame - the final design and entitlement application would go to the Livermore Planning Commission and then the city council for final approval in January and February 2021.
Months ago, prior to the November election, council member and mayoral candidate Bob Woerner dangled before voters an offer to explore alternative sites for the 130 housing units, so that there might be a large park on the central downtown lot, rather than three- to four-story housing on both sides of L Street between First Street and Railroad Avenue.
Here’s what Mr. Woerner had to say in September:
"The objective is to figure out the best feasible location by carefully evaluating all the factors,” Woerner wrote in a statement to The Independent for a September article. “I imagine there will need to be plenty of opportunity for public input and reasoned discussion of the potential benefits. Hopefully, the best course of action will become apparent as members of the community collaborate. Once we are clear on the best plan for the Eden Housing project, I will go for it, and look for the opportunity to make it happen. I am sure there is a way to help the community come together.”
Since September, there has been no “opportunity for public input,” no “reasoned discussion of potential benefits.” In fact, at Monday night’s council meeting, numerous members of the public who spoke in favor of relocating the housing were berated by Mayor Marchand and council members for bringing up the topic of alternative sites “at this late date.”
So, the obvious question is, “Did Mr. Woerner ever intend to thoroughly review alternative sites, as he said he would do, or was this just a cynical ploy to curry favor among all those voters who would prefer having a large central park in downtown Livermore?”
I would hate to think that we have elected a mayor whose word can’t be trusted, but it looks to me as though Mr. Woerner’s win-win pre-election proposal was nothing but smoke and mirrors.