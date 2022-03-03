Ellen Turner, Livermore
When I moved to Livermore over forty years ago, I was impressed by the downtown area. It seemed well planned and attractive. Subsequent years have brought changes with most in keeping with the “small town” flavor.
The proposed Eden housing is massive, a multi-story high rise, totally out of keeping with the rest of the area. It has very negative public support. Yet no plan to relocate it north of Railroad Avenue has been taken seriously.
We all need to voice our disgust by every means possible:
Yard signs, City Council meetings, Planning Commission, etc. It is not too late to make a change to the current proposal.