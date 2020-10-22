Karen Sweet, Livermore
Although Prop 15 states that it will not affect agriculture, the exact opposite is true.
Agricultura ‘land’ will remain under Prop 13 tax rules. ‘Improvements’ such as processing facilities, dairies, wineries, feedlots, barns, methane digesters and even mature fruit and nut trees and other infrastructure will likely be subject to large tax increases.
Property taxes are stable and predictable under the current Constitutional requirements of Prop 13. Property tax revenues will experience wild volatility similar to the state personal income tax with Prop 15, because they are reassessed every three years at market value, which changes with the marketplace and can be difficult to determine. How do you value a methane digester that produces clean energy for the dairy and the community next door?
The California Assessors’ Association concludes that Prop 15 will increase costs between $460 and $560 million statewide (to implement). Based upon analysis and near impossibility of meeting time-lines to implement it, California’s 58 elected county assessors oppose the ballot measure.
These and other important impacts of Prop 15 for local government are described by the San Luis Obispo County Assessor at https://bit.ly/35artqn.