Rifka Several, Livermore
I am for affordable housing. As someone who would qualify for this and wants our teachers and public safety personnel to live here in Livermore, of course I am a huge supporter!
However, like a majority of my community members, I am mindful of the good of the entire central downtown area now and in the future. Therefore, I strongly object to moving forward with the current placement. This placement is so very costly to us, with huge multi-million payments for contamination clean-up and providing a narrow park chiefly for the use of the housing complex.
Let's take a moment, take a breath and really look at the "pros and cons" of this issue. Affordable housing = good! A location that impacts our jewel of a downtown area — not good. Of course, this is simplistic, but there is no reason to move ahead while there is still a lawsuit pending.
I say this with continued respect for our leaders and our community; please treat our one and only downtown area with care and think of our future.