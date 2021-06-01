Michael Ferrucci
My name is Michael Ferrucci. My wife Pam and I have lived at the corner of Fifth and South Livermore Avenue for over 40 years, and approximately only 5 blocks away from the proposed Eden housing project of 130 low income and very low-income housing units. First of all, let me say, my wife Pam and I are not opposed to having low income and very low-income housing in Livermore. We certainly need much more! We do however oppose them being concentrated in our downtown core in the proposed area just a stone's throw from Stockmen‘s Park and the other cultural amenities yet to be built that are planned to enhance our downtown. We sincerely ask that you seriously consider an alternative plan to develop such housing along and North of Railroad Ave. Truth is, it only takes 3 of you on this Council to make a decision that truly respects the wishes and needs of the citizens who put you there. Please do the right thing and listen to the majority of the residents who are pleading with you and not cave to the non-resident developers and investors that have no need to preserve and protect our Historic Downtown from what many believe to be an irreversible mistake.