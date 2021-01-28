Marilyn Russell, Livermore
Thank you for your ongoing support, editorials, and articles for preserving Tesla Park.
I am writing in regards to the recent court ruling against the opening of the Tesla Park land for off-road vehicle use. This ruling is a very important step.
I and many other Tesla Road residents, east county ranchers, biologists, conservationists, and preservationists who have been working for years to stop the inadequate, and now invalid, state plan to open Tesla Park to destructive off-roading. Now is the time for the Newsom administration to change its policy and permanently redesignate Tesla Park as a natural and cultural preserve.
If they are to be true to their word to preserve 30% of state land by 2030, they need to protect Tesla Park now as the first deposit on that promise.