Lori Sanborn, Livermore
I have lived in Livermore for 39 years. My husband and I raised our children here; I volunteered and worked in and for Livermore. When we bought our house 39 years ago, the Livermore Airport was a charming airport, where small personal light aircraft flew in and out. There was even a much-anticipated annual flying airshow that neighbors sat on their roofs to watch. The airshow included wing walkers, air races, hot air balloon rides, helicopter rides, sky divers, trick maneuvers and military flyovers. The airport was a benefit to the community. In the past 20 years things have changed. There are more jets that fly in and out of the airport, and noise has become a major issue for the Livermore and Pleasanton neighboring communities. Just as Livermore wants to protect agriculture and open space with its urban growth boundary, it should protect Livermore citizens from pollution, decline in air quality and negative environmental impacts from airport expansion. The city has proposed a Livermore Airport Development Plan, in which the voice of its citizens are not heard nor considered. Noisy jets that wake you from sleep after 11:00 pm and fly too low over residential neighborhoods make it impossible to enjoy a conversation in your backyard. How can the city hear us? Not only does Livermore want to keep a “small town” feel with a thriving downtown and an active yet relaxing wine growing region, but it’s a difficult balancing act to keep things energetic and profitable and at the same time pleasant and restful. Allowing a new Airport Development Policy that does not address noise and pollution impacts along with ignoring what future expansion to Livermore will portend is irresponsible --not something I ever thought the city council would be guilty of. I always thought the council would put the needs of the town and the citizens above financial gain.