Judy Burrescia, Livermore
My name is Judy Burrescia. Recently I gave an interview for the Livermore police department as a PSA about the fentanyl epidemic. They did a fantastic job creating this video on the horrors of fentanyl and were sensitive to the story of losing my daughter to this drug. Later, the same PSA was shown to the entire student body of Livermore High School.
I did not get political in the interview as this was a testimony only as to the horrors of losing my dear daughter to this killer. What I wanted to say in addition, was that no one goes out searching for fentanyl. It is secretly hidden in the drugs that teens DO search out. Pot, cocaine, meth, and ecstasy. All these drugs are being laced with it. It is important to educate the children that yes you stay away from fentanyl, but the other drugs... they DO go for... maybe laced with fentanyl. You don’t know when it will rear its ugly head. Parents, you HAVE TO educate your children on this subject of death. When I was young, I didn’t hear that the drugs out there killed you. My daughter was 28 when she had her baby. She was 32 when she died. She wasn’t a teen right out of high school. Parents.... Please be strict with your children. This drug is not going away until we really restrict the southern border. We were on the way, but “the wall” was not popular among many. We MUST stop this drug from coming into our country and killing our young adults. It’s not a democrat or republican issue anymore. It’s a life-or-death issue ONLY. I would not want any other parent to feel this agony of losing a child. This is a crisis on a pandemic level. We have buried too many children and adults at the hands of this drug coming into our country. Do not let your political views blind you to the need to protect our border from this evil.