Fred Carter, Pleasanton
Valerie Arkin is running for Pleasanton City Council in the upcoming November election. We endorse her wholeheartedly and would like to highlight some of her many achievements.
Valerie was first elected to the Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees in 2008. Her current term ends this year. She is currently represents the school board on the liaison committee with the city.
The city council will benefit greatly from having Valerie as a member, as she brings genuine community concern, support for diversity, and personal integrity to the table. Valerie does not and has never accepted donations from developers. In addition, both the Sierra Club and the National Organization for Women have endorsed her.
The city council needs people like Valerie who are respectful, engaged, fair and honest, especially in these challenging days when the city must balance demands for increasing development with maintaining our small-town traditions and feel.
Most importantly, we have known Valerie and her family for many years as good friends and neighbors. We are proud to endorse Valerie and know that when she is elected to the council, the people and interests of Pleasanton will be her number one priority.