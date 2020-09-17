Hayden Sidun, Livermore
I am writing today in support of Bob Woerner for mayor of Livermore.
I am a student at Granada High School with an interest in politics, and in looking for something to do this summer, I contacted Bob Woerner's campaign to see if I could get involved. The entire team and Bob himself have all been very warm and welcoming, and the work that these fine people do on this campaign is nothing short of impeccable and outstanding.
In working on his campaign, I have come to know Bob Woerner as both a person and as a candidate for Livermore's next mayor. He truly cares about our community and the people who call Livermore home. He is compassionate about the issues that people in this city face every day, and with eight years on the city council (the last few as vice mayor) under his belt, knows how to get things done to improve the lives of every Livermore resident. He is one with the community as well as a kind human being who lights up any room he enters, and he has proven time and time again that he has what it takes to effectively serve this city.
Although I am too young to vote, I am beyond proud to support Bob Woerner for mayor of Livermore, and I am ecstatic to get back to work for his campaign and help him win this election.