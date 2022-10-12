Erin O’Neill, Livermore

As a teacher and parent in the Livermore School District, I have a vested interest in the future of Livermore schools. I believe that Emily Prusso, Craig Bueno and Steven Drouin are the best choices for our schools. Emily Prusso has shown interest in our schools and students by visiting classrooms and interacting with students. I have seen her on campus multiple times with the Superintendent, talking with staff and students and observing lessons. Her passion for education comes through when you meet her; she takes the time to get to know you and listens attentively to issues being presented. 