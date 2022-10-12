As a teacher and parent in the Livermore School District, I have a vested interest in the future of Livermore schools. I believe that Emily Prusso, Craig Bueno and Steven Drouin are the best choices for our schools. Emily Prusso has shown interest in our schools and students by visiting classrooms and interacting with students. I have seen her on campus multiple times with the Superintendent, talking with staff and students and observing lessons. Her passion for education comes through when you meet her; she takes the time to get to know you and listens attentively to issues being presented.
Craig Bueno is a long time Livermore resident and has raised his family in the Livermore School District. His passion for Livermore schools comes through when you meet him. He has sat in on staff meetings at our school and spoke about his experience as a parent and board member with great passion. I appreciated him taking the time to attend our meetings and show his appreciation to the teachers and staff at our school.
Steven Drouin will be a great addition to our LVJUSD School Board. Not only is he a father to students within the district, but he is the husband of a Livermore School District teacher. He is also a professor at CSU Stanislaus, teaching teachers seeking advanced degrees. His knowledge and skill set will be a great asset to our School Board.