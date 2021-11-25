Mary Perner, Livermore
Livermore Lab handles, stores and “treats” hazardous and mixed radioactive waste (radioactive and hazardous materials mixed together) in various Livermore Main Site buildings. These wastes are regulated by the California’s Department of Toxic Substances (DTSC). The DTSC began the Hazardous Waste Permit Renewal process for the Lab’s Main Site back in 2016. The permit governs the number of waste storage locations, treatments performed and more.
The initial permit had to be revised in response to the first round of comments and appeals from Tri-Valley CAREs and other stakeholders. CAREs has monitored Livermore Lab’s hazardous waste management, and associated problems, for four decades. These revisions, (which took the DTSC three more years to complete) are now ready for public review, comment and a (virtual) public meeting.
The community is urged to review the revised permit renewal documents and submit public comment. Links to permit docs and useful comment process information are available at http://www.trivalleycares.org.
The DTSC will accept written comments until Feb. 4, by mail sent to Elena Espada, DTSC Project Manager 700 Heinz Ave., Berkeley, California, 94710 or via email to Elena.Espada@DTSC.ca.gov.
Additionally, the virtual public meeting, where oral comments can be made, will be held by DTSC on Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. Advance sign-up using https://bit.ly/3l02i2v is advised.
We encourage you to get involved, and hope to see you at the DTSC virtual public hearing Thursday, Dec. 9.