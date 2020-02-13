The Livermore City Council has misled the public from the start of this project, starting with the workshops being misled and influenced by the Presidio Group. The city did not listen to the participants and the public on a westside hotel. This has caused a petition for a westside hotel. The Presidio Group is misleading the public with false information and scare tactics on Measure P, against the westside hotel; all the advertising is being paid for by the Presidio Group for the city.
Why is the city council being so dishonest with the public and so in bed with the Presidio Group? The downtown and public deserve more honesty from the council for a Central Park Plan with a top-quality 4- or 5-star hotel on the westside. There is only one chance at this, do it right and do not cram a mediocre hotel in a tight location and hide it as a boutique hotel. This is just wrong.
Compare the Central Park Plan with a westside hotel to the City Plan and one can see the Central Park Plan with the westside 4- or 5-star hotel will add tremendous value to the town of Livermore. The plan also is more aesthetically pleasing and has a lot better flow pattern for a hotel and public to enjoy. Vote “No” on Measure P