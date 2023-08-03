Why isn’t the Livermore City Council doing more to protect the health of its residents? Why develop the airport when existing health issues concerning the airport have not been addressed? First, there is the issue of leaded aviation fuel that poisons the blood of children living near airports. We know from studies conducted by Santa Clara County and Kaiser, children living within a 1.5 mile radius of Reid-Hillview Airport had elevated lead in their blood. The Council’s answer to concerns? Check for lead in candles, toys, candy and candy wrappers in the homes first. That is nonsense! What we need is the Council to act. How? The Council can require fixed base operators (FBOs) to start selling UL 94-- an available unleaded aviation fuel--- immediately. UL 94 can be used by 70% of small piston aircraft at Livermore. Why hesitate to protect our children?
The second and equally important issue is the source of PFAS in our drinking water. How does the airport contribute to this ongoing problem in the Tri-Valley? PFAS, known as the forever chemicals, are so toxic that contamination is measured in parts per quadrillion (ppq). Airports are required to store fire-fighting foams that contain PFAS. What types of PFAS are stored at Livermore? The Mayor said these foams are stored but not “used” at the airport. The Mayor also said we should not be afraid of information. We are not afraid. In fact, we want more information. Here are some questions:
Do firefighters conduct practice exercises at the airport using AFFF foams that contain PFAS?
What chemicals/foams are efficient for aircraft fires and also safe as run-off into storm drains and groundwater?
How will these chemicals be stored and disposed of at the airport?
Are there older containers of fire-fighting foams in the hangars or near aircraft that could be replaced with safer foams?
Are PFAS in soils near the airport the source of groundwater PFAS plumes in the Tri-Valley?
We need answers BEFORE future airport development. The removal of leaded fuel and of PFAS foams would be first steps. Is the Council afraid of information? If not, prove it. Start by getting necessary information to understand the current PFAS situation at the airport. Public health must come before the airport expansion.