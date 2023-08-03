Donna Cabanne, Livermore

Why isn’t the Livermore City Council doing more to protect the health of its residents? Why develop the airport when existing health issues concerning the airport have not been addressed? First, there is the issue of leaded aviation fuel that poisons the blood of children living near airports. We know from studies conducted by Santa Clara County and Kaiser, children living within a 1.5 mile radius of Reid-Hillview Airport had elevated lead in their blood. The Council’s answer to concerns? Check for lead in candles, toys, candy and candy wrappers in the homes first. That is nonsense! What we need is the Council to act. How? The Council can require fixed base operators (FBOs) to start selling UL 94-- an available unleaded aviation fuel--- immediately. UL 94 can be used by 70% of small piston aircraft at Livermore. Why hesitate to protect our children?