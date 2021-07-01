Jean King, Livermore
The Lucky site contains hazardous materials - arsenic, lead, petroleum hydrocarbons, tetrachloroethylene (PCE), dichloroethane (DCE), benzene, and other volatile organic compounds. This comes from the cleaning establishments, lumber yards and railroad lines that were on the property. Right now, the soil is not being disturbed and it is not a problem.
The City is planning to have Eden build 130 units in 4-story buildings on that site with underground parking. These buildings and parking will cause the hazardous materials to be disturbed and funds will be needed to clean up the site.
There are other sites in the city that do not have these hazardous materials and would not require the remediation that this property will require.
The Council voted at Monday’s meeting to spend $245,000 more to do additional study of the site. It does not seem as though this is a simple problem that will be solved easily.
The citizens need to know the extent of the remediation, the cost, the source of the funds and how long it will take to do the remediation.
This information should be clearly presented to the residents in a public hearing where questions, comments and concerns can be voiced, and answers given. We need more than a mailed fact sheet, someplace on the city website or part of a 1095-page meeting agenda.