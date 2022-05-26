Greg Scott, Livermore
The Eden Housing Project in downtown Livermore is such a great idea it needs a $7.8 million loan from the City of Livermore's largesse. This is the same city that would like to add to the sales tax? Not a big deal really, considering that total debt in the United States is over $133 trillion. Few seem to get the relationship to housing prices being out-of-reach or to the expanding housing crisis.
We are in the biggest growth in inflation in 40 years. We did this by insanely increasing the money supply after the Great Financial Crisis of 2007-2009 through the Federal Reserve Bank Corporation's (the "Fed") program of "quantitative easing." In a short period after this policy's approval in 2010, the Fed increased the money supply more than it did altogether in its previous 97-year history. This put the Fed's “balance” sheet at around $3 trillion.
Then comes the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. Starting in 2020, the Fed propelled its “balance” sheet to around $9 trillion. With supply chain difficulties from the pandemic, the Russo-Ukraine war and the continuing and resulting failure of neoliberal economic ideology, the inflation rate went bezerk.
The Fed had been on a plan of low interest rates, which provided “easy money” for buying houses. The wealthy borrowed money to make even more money — and buy houses. There are two types of inflation: consumer price inflation and asset inflation. Asset inflation has been a multiple of consumer price inflation. The average price of a Bay Area home has gone up 21% in the last year.
Now, the Fed wants to rein in inflation through monetary policy (i.e., the discount rate). Good luck. America will not tolerate a "Volcker Shock." (Paul Volcker was the Fed chairman during the high inflation times of the late '70s and early '80s). While the Fed will bring pain to the poor and the working class, it does not want to assault asset evaluations. It does not have a choice.
So, we can play this game of "affordable housing" with borrowed public money, but soon those tax receipts are going to go down drastically. It was so much fun for homeowners to watch their net worth go up while others could not afford housing that the "affordable housing" ruse had to be the feigned magnanimity.
Give the $415,000 per year executive director of Eden Housing a raise!