Jo Beth James, Pleasanton
Kelly Mokashi came into my life path soon after the birth of my first grandchild, who has Down Syndrome. This life-changing event opened the door for our family to learn the meaning of “the lucky few.” Along with our beautiful granddaughter’s love, we became involved with the nonprofit organization RODS (Racers for Orphans with Down Syndrome) because we wanted other people to experience this same blessing. RODS was a nice fit with its mission to help to raise funds for orphans with Down Syndrome to find their forever home. This is where we had the pleasure of meeting Kelly Mokashi, who served as the executive director of this fine organization.
I learned quickly that Kelly is easy to talk to and is a go-getter. She works hard, is always open to new ideas, and is willing to help others. She truly has a servant’s heart.
Being a school board member throws a person into the world of politics. I should know because I am a past school board member. But with Kelly Mokashi, you will get a public servant and not a politician who is out for personal gain. Her agenda will be making the system the best it can be for the students. I wish I could be there to vote for this wonderful educator, mother, and passionate soul who will serve you greatly.
Kelly Mokashi will be an amazing addition to your Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees.