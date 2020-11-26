Mark Frise, Livermore
As we have returned to the purple tier of Covid restrictions, I thought it might be a good time to review how our ‘public servants’ abide by the restrictions placed on the general population
1) Lord Gavin Newsom, days before the new restrictions, spent a night with 12 people at the Michelin rated French Laundry for dinner. In a statement it was reported it was an outdoor event. Photos later published show he lied. Also, as children continue online learning, Lord Gavin's child has been in class at a private school this whole year.
2) Princess Nancy Pelosi was caught in a hair salon a couple months back, when the common people were not allowed entry. Her response was she was set up (no contrition).
3) Lord DeBlasio of NYC was caught at the gym shortly after the Covid shutdown. When questioned by a reporter of his violation of his rules, his response was he needs to stay healthy to take care of his constituents.
4) Princess Lori Lightfoot (Mayor of Chicago) was caught getting her hair done shortly after the Covid shutdown. When questioned, she said she is the face of the city and felt she needed to look proper to represent the city.
It is obvious that many of our elected officials do not feel they have to abide by the same laws, rules and regulations they impose on the general population (why did Congress exempt themselves from the Affordable Care Act?). The ruling elites motto is, "Do as I say, not as I do."