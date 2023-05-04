While inconsistent quality of leadership has proven a frequent source of instability in most societies, their Achilles’ Heel has actually been the quality of their citizens. In a “pure democracy” all decisions flow from the body of citizens qualified by age, gender, property, or wealth to vote on the decisions affecting their society.
The problem with pure democracy is it is fragile and it is vulnerable. It is vulnerable because its direction is inherently fluid and can too readily respond to short sighted expressions of popular will. It is also sensitive and fragile owing to the undisciplined passions of its citizens. Passionate people, especially when they are shallow, ignorant, and deceitfully led by glib rhetoric, are susceptible to joining in mob behavior and suspending their moral and ethical principles – ordinarily the basis of sound judgment. Mob behavior is often driven and cleverly guided by individuals who have hidden motives not shared with the mob. These leaders persuade the mob to do things that most of the participants would not ordinarily do were they not under sway of their passions that have divorced them from reason and judgment. A final criticism of pure democracy is that after a society grows to a certain size, pure democracy is impracticable and unmanageable, becomes disorganized, and is destined to devolve into a tyranny of one form or another.
For these, and other reasons, building a government based upon pure democracy is unwise. After several thousand years, the principle of people being free and responsible for their own governance has been judged the only morally and ethically satisfactory arrangement for living together in societies as free people. This conclusion raised the problem of how to create a social structure where the citizens are free individuals, and the society can manage itself effectively in ways that preserve the freedom of the individual. The solution has been a Democratic Republic.
A democratic republic retains the preferred features of a democracy in that the citizens are free to lead their lives, so long as they do not deny that same freedom to other citizens. It responds to the requirement that it be manageable by periodic selection of leaders from its members to represent their collective views in public forums where issues are freely and openly discussed, and weighty, impactful decisions require majority support.
Does this describe contemporary American political practice? What are the consequences if it does not?