Jackie Cota, Livermore
Across America, parents are fighting back against leftist partisan lies and personal attacks on patriotic Americans who are running for school board to remove the rubberstamp bureaucrats holding office who have forgotten their oath to the Constitution, parents and children. The attack dog member of the Marxist, left-wing group “Livermore Indivisible,” Joanne Morrison, unleashed her false partisan word vomit she’s learned so well from her handlers high up. Her group, Livermore Indivisible, has been given preferential access to our government administrations by current leadership in this town, most recently a ‘forum’ at the district office. She’s now taken special interest in trying to slander four community members running for school board, specifically Mrs. Kaplanis, and violating the so-called stated “values” of her organization. But are we surprised? We knew this would happen when we expressed our concern to the Superintendent about this radical group being given full access to our government schools, which HE chose to ignore (says a lot about protecting children from indoctrination). So, we aren’t surprised when less than a week later, this hateful divisive mailbox comment comes from a leader of the group that sponsored the forum on government property. Americans are sick and tired of the divisiveness, lying and misinformation and terrible economy plaguing our country from the leftist MSM and their radical brainwashed followers. Ms. Morrison, in last week’s mailbox, has taken to try and slander upstanding citizens of our community, specifically a female person of color Mrs. Kaplanis, who have decided to run for school board to represent children and parents better than they have been in these last several years. She throws out the word “MAGA Republican” in an accusatory fashion like it’s a bad word, showing complete ignorance that MAGA stands for “Make America Great Again.” Ms. Morrison’s group’s support is certainly a vote to continue the radical Marxist agenda disguised by the dumbed down wordsmith of “equity and inclusion” whose goal is to divide families, sexualize children and classify members of the community by race and CRT. But are we surprised? This is the same political group held the longest filibuster in Congressional History AGAINST the Civil Rights Act the REPUBLICANS brought forth to pass in 1964. Lead by misguided emotion, Ms. Morrison’s shameful partisan accusations can’t be backed up by any facts and data; it’s pure propaganda.