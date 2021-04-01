Thomas Jefferson, Livermore
Do you remember the results of Livermore's $500K public outreach to determine the public's priorities for developing the downtown area that surrounds what is now Veterans Way? Parking was first in the priority list and at the very last was housing.
But what is now being proposed for much of that area north of Veterans Way is 130 units of housing. And, in December that proposal by Eden Housing grew in size by 42%, so it would take up even more area that could have been for public parking or a park or some other public use, rather than for someone's backyard.
You have probably enjoyed a public event at the small park in front of the Bankhead Theater. Thank goodness that area is not covered by housing.
The housing now being proposed for north of Veterans Way should be built elsewhere so the public will have the opportunity to enjoy that area in future years.