Don Rankl, Livermore
Has everyone gone mad? Members of this community have fought so hard to protect our open space from the claws of Developers. The current leadership in Livermore has forgotten all of the hard work and preservation that went into preserving our small-town feel, as other cities have exploded over the years. Now the mantra is build, build, build. We will not build our way into low-cost housing. Lifelong Livermore Residents do NOT want more housing on First St. Lifelong Pleasantonians do NOT want a 5 story Apartment Building on Main St. Enough is enough. Yes, we need housing...near BART, not on our Main streets. Whoever wins the elections, tell them to stop and put housing where it belongs.