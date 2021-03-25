Richard Hughes, Livermore
Regarding the future debacle of expanding Livermore airport, first, let's take a look and a currently unfolding debacle.
The Livermore ‘downtown project’ is turning out to be a total mess! Many Livermoreans are deciding that they don't ever want to visit downtown again, after that horrible project is completed. Our new mantra is ‘Stay away from Downtown Livermore,’ because it has been completely and utterly ruined. How sad is that?
Don't we all miss former Mayor Marshall Kamena? Wow, what an awesome human being, huh? Why? Because he understood that most ‘developers’ are like hungry vultures, greedily circling city council chambers and city planning departments with blue-prints in their hands. When they spot even an acre of empty land in a city, they start salivating. If they spot 10 acres, they salivate by the glass full. If they spot 100 acres, they salivate by the bucket full! If they spot 1000 acres, they salivate a river!
So, way back in 1998, when so-called ‘developers’ started pressuring Kamena with their projects, he cleverly decided to put it on the ballot, and let the people decide. Guess what, the people opted for the ‘slow growth initiative.’ Remember that?
When Johnny Marchand took over, the water-quality chemist who acts in Shakespeare plays, he followed along with Kamena's wisdom for about six years. Finally, the ‘vultures’ got a hold of his tail.
So, for the next eight years, with JM firmly in their back pocket, the tail has been wagging the dog, has it not? What we need, is for Woerner and Munro to realize what has transpired, and how upset and distraught and dismayed the people of Livermore are, by all this over-development, and to act now, before it is too late!
We need the city council to decide against the expansion of Livermore Airport. If they cannot do so, because the tail is wagging the dog, can they at least put the LVK expansion question on the next ballot, and let the people decide? That is what Mayor Kamena would have done, and that it what we need Woerner and Munro to do!
Trish Munro, I know you are one of the few city council members that actually reads these letters to the editor, so can you please read this and get the main message? Read my lips. Trish, put it on the ballot!