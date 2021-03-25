Zbigniew Jastrzebski, Livermore
So, why do politicians at the city, county, state, and federal levels, continue to make critical decisions in favor of the 1% and at the expense of the 99%?
After mulling over this for years, I finally have some awful truths that we are going to have to deal with as a society:
1) Campaign Financing: This has always been an issue, but ever since the Citizen’s United lawsuit was overturned by a sick Supreme Court, PACs have turned into Super-PACs. What does that mean?
So, now, instead of over $1 million being ‘slipped’ to a politician to help get him elected so that he can do your bidding, you can even ‘slip’ him $100 million, to really, really get him to do your bidding! That is when a country has lost its way. That is when a democracy turns into a plutocracy. That is when PAC money, aka bribe money, controls the whole entire game. That is when we all suffer, and eventually, we all pay the price, because our precious democracy can collapse into a farce!
2) They are looking to their own retirement funds: In many city mayoral and council member decisions that favor the 1% at the expense of the 99%, we have to look closely at the monetary reason behind their ‘madness.’
For example, the City of Livermore making a decision to expand Livermore Airport. Well, it turns out, the revenues they will receive from a much busier airport will allow them to give themselves that ‘much deserved’ raise and fund their own ‘retirement funds’ much more securely, giving themselves a very financially comfortable retirement! Same with the decision to build so many ‘stack-n-packs’ all over Livermore. More property tax income for the city means more ‘sugar’ in their pot!
So, how about we put our ‘not-so-wonderful’ politicians on notice? Let’s all tell them: “Hey dudes, when you choose to serve those greedy businessmen, aka the 1%, at the expense of us, the vast majority of the people, aka the 99%, it is not the reason why we elected you and gave you your job! In fact, it is an abdication of your responsibilities, a total failure to perform your solemn duties, a disgrace to your position in office, an insult to us, the people, and a permanent and damaging stain on our society! So, frankly, you deserve to be summarily dismissed!"