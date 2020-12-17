Richard Hughes, Livermore
When the Paradise Fire happened recently, in California people were not able to evacuate out of there fast enough, because of, you guessed it, a road diet.
The project implemented, in Paradise, to narrow the main road from four lanes to two lanes was called the Skyway Road Diet. The result was that while people were trying to escape the California wildfire, they had fewer lanes to get out of town. This ‘Road Diet’ was paid for by increases in California’s gasoline tax! Travel lanes were reduced, and bike lanes added to Pearson Road, a major cross street that became jammed during the fire evacuation.
According to the Sacramento Bee, the bottleneck created by the Skyline Road Diet caused some residents to have to abandon their vehicles to the flames and flee on foot, holding on to their pantaloon strings!
City of Livermore officials in cahoots with a private company called TJKM (Pleasanton) are seriously thinking of implementing a ‘Road Diet’ along the entire length of East Avenue! Check out their website at www.eastavecorridorstudy.com.
East Avenue is one of only three major east-west arteries in the City of Livermore! It is considered one of the main evacuation routes to get away quickly from the Central Livermore Area, in the event of a California wildfire or a major earthquake! It would not be very ‘prudent’ to remove one traffic lane, in each direction, which is what the ‘road diet’ entails, for the simple reason that it would ‘clog up’ or cause a bottleneck along a major evacuation route, in the event of a California wildfire or a major earthquake.
Suggestion to City of Livermore officials - please do not put in that Road Diet!
Citizens of Livermore - please check out the 772-comment discussion that has been raging on nextdoor.com for over a month now! Many people are questioning the wisdom of this ‘road diet.’