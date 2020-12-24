John Lahommedieu, Dublin
Regarding Larry Altman's article on Swalwell and the Chinese spy Larry does not mention the FBI had to contact Swalwell, Pelosi knew of this all along.
Why did the Chinese seek out Swalwell? Not because he is a rising star, but more because he is not very smart.
They say he did nothing wrong? He gave information away. After all, Ms. Fang did not seduce the love-starved Swalwell for his looks or brains.
He must step down from not only the intelligence committee (how in the world did he get in on that?), but he must also step down as the congressman in the 15th district.
Mr. Altman carefully worded his article, because he did not want the Swalwell camp to be angry with him, so he skirted the facts. Swalwell, who purchased a home in D.C., because he wants to run for the senate, has some answering to do as to his cash on hand to buy all these nice things at once - benefits of the communist Chinese one can say!
Maybe Larry was tossed a few bucks to be nice to Swalwell in his words, who knows?
But one thing for sure … Swalwell put this nation at risk. We all knew he was not the smartest crayon in the box, but we never knew a box of crayons could carry an imbecile color!