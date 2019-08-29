Ralph Moir and I have been asking ourselves why the Livermore City Council have consistently voted 5 to 0, as a lock-step unit, against a plan that so many of us strongly prefer for downtown. Livermore’s diverse residents are approaching 100,000 in number. A consistent five to zero vote is very strange indeed. We have been puzzled and disappointed by the Council’s votes, actions, and strategies.
As the City Council moves forward with its downtown plan, we do recognize its stated rationales as pure fictions. For example, a recent one is that the Citizens for a Livermore Central Park really, secretly still want a large theater on the west side of Livermore Avenue. This is ludicrous when what we prefer in that space is a hotel with amenities. Also, the Councilmembers’ personal attacks on The Independent newspaper and Joan Seppala are beneath the dignity of their position. They should stop.
Ralph and I believe that the Citizens for a Livermore Central Park and its many supporters have taken the long view for downtown development – a view for Livermore’s grandchildren, if you wish. Livermore’s celebrated wineries deserve an elegant wine country hotel with amenities, where there is adequate space for one — on the west side of Livermore Avenue. The Bankhead needs parking adjacent to it. Common sense. We need as much parkland as possible because parks nourish the spirit. We want to learn, remember and honor our history and our vets. Thank you, Stockmen, for your contribution of Stockmen’s Park!
Let us have a better plan.