Karalee Brune, Livermore
I am not opposed to the hotel, but I am opposed to the hairbrained scheme to loan (the developer) $1.9 million.
If this developer’s credit is so poor that they cannot obtain financing through traditional sources, why should this city allow them to build in our city? We already have a large, bankrupt project on the former Groth Brothers site nearby – a project that was approved so quietly that most of us didn’t notice it was in the works until it raised its four-story ugly face above the First Street intersection. What assurance do we have that this project is adequately financed for completion?
We were told that the hotel would have parking below the hotel; then, that was too expensive. Now, they want to have the parking on property that out mayor teased us prior to election as one of the sites for a “win-win” place for housing off the downtown site. He changed his mind so quickly after the election, it’s a wonder he doesn’t have whiplash.
There is a rumor that the city is planning to place an initiative to raise taxes for “needed city services.” How can we afford to be loaning money to a questionable developer? I certainly won’t be voting for any more taxes! Our city planning seems questionable.